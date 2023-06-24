Countries
Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

Chris Graham
Kennady Abigayle BranchThe Bristol Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile who is autistic and is nonverbal.

The police department is trying to locate Kennady Abigayle Branch. Police said Kennady’s father, Dabian Branch, made an agreement with the Department of Children’s Services to temporarily place the child with family members while an investigation was conducted. However, Dabian Branch took Kennady from the family members on Friday.

Children’s Services assumed custody of the child and reported her missing to the police.

Dabian Branch was located and arrested by police on cruely to children and drug possession charges, but Kennady was not with him.

Anyone with information on her possible location is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 276-645-7400.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

