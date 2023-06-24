Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

The Bristol Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile who is autistic and is nonverbal.

The police department is trying to locate Kennady Abigayle Branch. Police said Kennady’s father, Dabian Branch, made an agreement with the Department of Children’s Services to temporarily place the child with family members while an investigation was conducted. However, Dabian Branch took Kennady from the family members on Friday.

Children’s Services assumed custody of the child and reported her missing to the police.

Dabian Branch was located and arrested by police on cruely to children and drug possession charges, but Kennady was not with him.

Anyone with information on her possible location is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 276-645-7400.