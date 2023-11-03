Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College’s Oratorio Choir to perform Christopher Tin’s ‘The Lost Birds’

Students, faculty, staff and community members will come together tonight to perform “The Lost Birds” by Christopher Tin at 7 p.m.

The 60-voice Oratorio Choir at Bridgewater College performance will take part at the college in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

The performance is under the direction of Dr. Ryan Keebaugh, assistant professor of music at Bridgewater College.

The performance will be accompanied by an immersive experience created in collaboration with BC’s Department of Art and Department of Biology and Environmental Science.

“The Lost Birds” is a musical memorial to bird species driven to extinction by humankind.

Soloists during the performance are Sarah Henneberger ’24, a digital media arts major from Glen Allen, Jon Northrop ’24, a music and theatre double major from Weyers Cave, and Parker Sale ’25, a music major from Henrico.

The performance is free and open to the public.

