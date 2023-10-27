Bridgewater College jazz concert to take attendees on journey through important cities in history

Bridgewater College’s jazz ensemble and jazz band will perform at the college on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

The performance will take place in Cole Hall.

The jazz band is a new group that allows students to learn basic jazz styles.

The jazz ensemble will take attendees on a journey through the important cities in jazz history, traveling to California, New York, New Orleans, Kansas City, Mo., Memphis, Tenn., St. Louis, Chicago and Philadelphia.

The performance is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bridgewater.edu