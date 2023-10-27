Countries
Close
Home Bridgewater College jazz concert to take attendees on journey through important cities in history
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College jazz concert to take attendees on journey through important cities in history

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bridgewater college jazz ensemble
Image courtesy Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College’s jazz ensemble and jazz band will perform at the college on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

The performance will take place in Cole Hall.

The jazz band is a new group that allows students to learn basic jazz styles.

The jazz ensemble will take attendees on a journey through the important cities in jazz history, traveling to California, New York, New Orleans, Kansas City, Mo., Memphis, Tenn., St. Louis, Chicago and Philadelphia.

The performance is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bridgewater.edu

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

