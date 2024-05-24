Bridgewater College Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall with choirs from around the world

Bridgewater College’s Chorale will sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The Chorale will join choirs from around the world in performing music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin.

The concert is presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York and will feature Tin as a conductor. Works by Tin to be performed in the concert include two of Tin’s most notable songs, “Baba Yetu” and “Sogno di Volare,” along with selected songs from his albums “The Drop That Contained the Sea” and “The Lost Birds.”

Carnegie Hall has long been a world-renowned concert venue, which is no small part of why the College’s Director of Choral Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh ‘02 believes the opportunity is an honor for the Chorale. He notes that the venue offers “unparalleled acoustics, a rich history of hosting iconic performances and a prestigious platform” in highlighting how performing at Carnegie Hall symbolizes musical excellence and achievement.

“I hope the choir members will gain a deeper appreciation for music and performance through this experience,” Keebaugh said. “Performing at Carnegie Hall can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, offering them a chance to showcase their talents on an international stage and inspire others through their music.”

The Chorale is a 24-voice, select ensemble consisting of students who also sing in the College’s Concert Choir. Members perform on campus throughout the academic year and do regional touring each spring.

Tickets for the concert start at $13 per person and can be purchased at Carnegie Hall’s website.

