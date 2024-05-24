Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bridgewater College Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall with choirs from around the world
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Bridgewater College Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall with choirs from around the world

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
violin classis music
(© DeshaCAM – stock.adobe.com)

Bridgewater College’s Chorale will sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The Chorale will join choirs from around the world in performing music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin.

The concert is presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York and will feature Tin as a conductor. Works by Tin to be performed in the concert include two of Tin’s most notable songs, “Baba Yetu” and “Sogno di Volare,” along with selected songs from his albums “The Drop That Contained the Sea” and “The Lost Birds.”

Carnegie Hall has long been a world-renowned concert venue, which is no small part of why the College’s Director of Choral Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh ‘02 believes the opportunity is an honor for the Chorale. He notes that the venue offers “unparalleled acoustics, a rich history of hosting iconic performances and a prestigious platform” in highlighting how performing at Carnegie Hall symbolizes musical excellence and achievement.

“I hope the choir members will gain a deeper appreciation for music and performance through this experience,” Keebaugh said. “Performing at Carnegie Hall can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, offering them a chance to showcase their talents on an international stage and inspire others through their music.”

The Chorale is a 24-voice, select ensemble consisting of students who also sing in the College’s Concert Choir. Members perform on campus throughout the academic year and do regional touring each spring.

Tickets for the concert start at $13 per person and can be purchased at Carnegie Hall’s website.

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students, and offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Out of the emotions of artists: ‘Fine (not) Fine’ brings macabre art to SolArt Center

Rebecca Barnabi
car accident investigation police rescue
Public Safety, Virginia

Pennsylvania couple dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A couple involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month in Clarke County have both died, according to Virginia State Police.

pool closed sign
Local

Grottoes pool still closed, but foundation stepping up to try to get doors open

Crystal Graham

Families throughout the region will spend the holiday weekend making memories at public pools. In Grottoes, the town pool at Grand Caverns remains closed.

Health, Virginia

UVA Health celebrates second mammogram machine in Culpeper

Rebecca Barnabi
vmi
Sports

VMI names decorated alum Jamaal Walton new athletics director

Chris Graham
jennifer wexton
Health, Politics, US & World

Parkinson’s: Biden prepares to sign into law legislation named after Virginia congresswoman

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

Big seventh, fueled by missed call, lifts Florida State past UVA in ACC Tournament

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status