Bridgewater College basketball coach Steve Enright leaving for Keene State job

Former Dan Hurley assistant Steve Enright has stepped down from the head coaching job at Bridgewater to take the head job at Keene State.

Keene was 51-62 in his five seasons at Bridgewater, leading the Eagles to a 16-10 mark in the 2023-2024 season, the only winning record in his tenure.

He will take over a program at Keene State that is coming off a 26-4 record, a Sweet 16 appearance in the D3 NCAA Tournament and a #10 national ranking in the final D3Hoops.com Top 25.

“It’s difficult to leave a place you love, but I am very excited for a great opportunity at Keene State,” said Enright, who worked under Hurley at Rhode Island from 2013-2015, and also had spent a year as an assistant at the D1 level at VMI.

‘”Bridgewater is a special place, and I am grateful for their belief in me when they took a chance on a first-time head coach when I was hired in 2019,” Enright said. “I will always root for Bridgewater, and can’t wait to see the program continue to grow under the next head coach.”

“We wish Steve the best as he moves on to the next step in his career,” Bridgewater AD Curt Kendall said. “During his time at Bridgewater, he consistently increased the program’s competitiveness among one of the toughest men’s basketball conferences in Division III. We thank him for his dedication to the College over his five seasons as head coach.”