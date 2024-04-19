Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bridgewater College basketball coach Steve Enright leaving for Keene State job
Sports

Bridgewater College basketball coach Steve Enright leaving for Keene State job

Chris Graham
Published date:
steve enright bridgewater
Photo: Bridgewater College Athletics

Former Dan Hurley assistant Steve Enright has stepped down from the head coaching job at Bridgewater to take the head job at Keene State.

Keene was 51-62 in his five seasons at Bridgewater, leading the Eagles to a 16-10 mark in the 2023-2024 season, the only winning record in his tenure.

He will take over a program at Keene State that is coming off a 26-4 record, a Sweet 16 appearance in the D3 NCAA Tournament and a #10 national ranking in the final D3Hoops.com Top 25.

“It’s difficult to leave a place you love, but I am very excited for a great opportunity at Keene State,” said Enright, who worked under Hurley at Rhode Island from 2013-2015, and also had spent a year as an assistant at the D1 level at VMI.

‘”Bridgewater is a special place, and I am grateful for their belief in me when they took a chance on a first-time head coach when I was hired in 2019,” Enright said. “I will always root for Bridgewater, and can’t wait to see the program continue to grow under the next head coach.”

“We wish Steve the best as he moves on to the next step in his career,” Bridgewater AD Curt Kendall said. “During his time at Bridgewater, he consistently increased the program’s competitiveness among one of the toughest men’s basketball conferences in Division III. We thank him for his dedication to the College over his five seasons as head coach.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

ken mitchell
Politics, US & World

Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Fire Marshal: Cooking is possible cause of home fire in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham

Two residents have been displaced by a fire this morning on Briery Creek Road in Albemarle County.

lgbtq
Local

Equality Virginia, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center team up for Town Hall event on May 3

Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center will host host Equality Virginia staff and board members during the weekend of May 3-4.

jmu football
Sports

JMU introduces Eastern Kentucky AD Matt Roan as new athletics director

Chris Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts & Media, US & World

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is here: Happy release day for Swifties everywhere

Larissa Goalder
woman planting a flower garden
Climate, Virginia

Warmer weather in Virginia means earlier planting times, longer harvest season, more bugs

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Schools, Virginia

Shenandoah Conservatory to offer three-day summer guitar festival

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status