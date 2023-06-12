Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle on Route 11 on Sunday

A Vinton man died from injuries in a crash involving his motorcycle and a Honda Accord in Botetourt County on Sunday night.

David Charles Scott, 46, of Vinton, died at the scene of the 10:22 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 670.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2008 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 11 when the vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Route 670 and was struck by a 2005 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle driven by Scott that was travelling south on Route 11.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.