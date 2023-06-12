Countries
Virginia

Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle on Route 11 on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A Vinton man died from injuries in a crash involving his motorcycle and a Honda Accord in Botetourt County on Sunday night.

David Charles Scott, 46, of Vinton, died at the scene of the 10:22 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 670.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2008 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 11 when the vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Route 670 and was struck by a 2005 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle driven by Scott that was travelling south on Route 11.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

