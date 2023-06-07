Countries
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participates in federal summer food program for local children

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
vegetable stand at farmers market
(© Moving Moment – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) with nine locations.

Each location will help ensure children across the region have access to nutritious food to fuel their learning, play and growth. One in 12 Virginia children are food insecure. The program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the school summer break. Students receiving free or reduced-price meals when school is in session are at particular risk.

Approximately 300 children will be served through SFSP across the food bank’s 25-county service area during this summer program.

Locations are:

  • Boys and Girls Club, 302 E. Main Street, Waynesboro
  • Elkton Boys and Girls Club, 302 West B Street, Elkton
  • Shenandoah Valley Child Development Center, 2867 W. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg
  • Boys and Girls Club, 1114 W. Johnson Street, Staunton
  • Abundant Life, 3101 Fontaine Avenue Ext, Charlottesville
  • Simms Center Boys and Girls Club, 620 Simms Avenue, Harrisonburg
  • South River Boys and Girls Club, 2101 Elm Avenue, Grottoes
  • Plains Boys and Girls Club, 225 American Legion Road, Timberville
  • Charlie’s Guiding Light Early Learning Center, 15 Cave Street, Luray

