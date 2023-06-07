Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participates in federal summer food program for local children

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) with nine locations.

Each location will help ensure children across the region have access to nutritious food to fuel their learning, play and growth. One in 12 Virginia children are food insecure. The program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the school summer break. Students receiving free or reduced-price meals when school is in session are at particular risk.

Approximately 300 children will be served through SFSP across the food bank’s 25-county service area during this summer program.

Locations are: