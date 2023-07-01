Billboard campaign highlights people with disabilities in the workforce

With worker shortages across the nation, a billboard campaign has been launched to remind employers about the benefits of employing individuals with disabilities.

The $63,000 public awareness campaign features 22 billboards in Harrisonburg, Raphine, Richmond, Williamsburg, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Falmouth, Garrisonville and Manassas.

The billboards highlight the talents, skills and contributions that people with disabilities can make in the workforce if given the opportunity.

The campaign was launched by the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities and Virginia Ability.

Virginia Ability is prominently featured in the campaign’s messaging as a point of contact for employers seeking information on hiring people with disabilities. Virginia Ability is a nonprofit whose mission is to partner with businesses to open the doors of opportunity for people with disabilities to find purposeful, inclusive employment.

“Sometimes employers may have an unconscious bias or belief that immediately says, ‘this person with a disability is not capable or unable to do this job’,” said Bob Lancaster, past chair of Virginia Ability. “Businesses that understand the potential will hire individuals with disabilities because they are capable, dependable, reliable and ready to work.”

The nonprofit educates businesses to dispel the myths around disabilities and help employers connect and build strong employee engagement.

Teri Morgan, executive director of the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, said the partnership with Virginia Ability is a way to raise awareness about a national issue that people with disabilities face in finding inclusive employment and to ensure that Virginia is addressing the issue.

“Our board funded this project because we understand that people with disabilities have a lot to contribute to the workforce if given an opportunity to show their abilities, skills and talents,” said Morgan. “People with disabilities, like everyone else, want employment that is meaningful, dignified and offers them a better quality of life.”

Lancaster, who has a daughter with Down Syndrome, knows firsthand the importance of the dignity of work for people with disabilities.

“Through networking and determination, my daughter found her dream job,” Lancaster said. “Together with businesses, we can create inclusive and accessible workplaces that benefit all employees, employers and the community. We can help many others with disabilities find their dream job.”

Related story

Virginia law intended to boost living wage may backfire for disabled employees