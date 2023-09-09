Countries
Big fifth, shutdown pitching from Tides staff, propel Norfolk to 11-0 win over Jacksonville
Sports

Big fifth, shutdown pitching from Tides staff, propel Norfolk to 11-0 win over Jacksonville

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (83-52) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (66-69), 11-0, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Ten straight Norfolk batters reached base to open the fifth inning on their way to a dominating victory over the Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

A Jacksonville single to open the game did not deter Tides starter, Bruce Zimmermann, from shutting down the Jumbo Shrimp through the first three frames, retiring seven in a row after surrendering the leadoff knock. He finished off the third to keep the opposing bats off the scoreboard before his evening on the hill came to a close.

In the home half of the third, a pair of two-out singles by Joseph Rosa and Jackson Holliday set the table for Colton Cowser who subsequently launched a three-run home run to right-center for the Norfolk lead.

As Norfolk pitching continued to stifle the Jacksonville bats, they added on in the fifth, beginning with a trio of base hits to kick off the frame. Checking in with each of their second hits of the night, Rosa and Holliday were credited with RBI knocks to give the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, a five-run lead.

The line continued to move, allowing the Tides to chase the Jacksonville starter in the fifth before he could record an out. With the sacks full, Heston Kjerstad and Daz Cameron drew back-to-back walks to plate two more runs. The Norfolk rally continued as Josh Lester deposited a ball beyond the center field wall for a grand slam that gave the Tides an 11-0 lead.

Scoring would cease over the final frames as the Norfolk bullpen locked things down on the mound, keeping the Jumbo Shrimp off the scoreboard to secure an 11-0 shutout victory to even the six-game series at two games apiece.

Norfolk will go for three straight victories tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Tides will trot out RHP Chayce McDermott (3-2, 2.56), while Jacksonville is expected to send LHP Ryan Weathers (3-0, 2.45) to the hill.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

