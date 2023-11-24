Big closing rally pushes Iowa State past VCU, 68-64, at ESPN Events Invitational

VCU led by 10 with 5:44 to go, but Iowa State closed on a 19-5 run, holding the Rams without a field goal for the final 4:43, in a 68-64 Cyclones victory on Thursday in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

VCU (3-2) led by as many as 15 points in the first half. A 17-2 run, capped by a three-pointer from redshirt sophomore guard Jason Nelson, gave the Rams a 31-16 lead with 2:53 left in the period.

Iowa State (5-0) was able to trim the margin to nine in the final moments of the half on consecutive three-pointers by Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey would come up big in the second-half rally, scoring back-to-back buckets, including a floater right of the lane that gave ISU a 65-64 lead with 1:35 remaining.

VCU turned the ball over via an offensive foul on its next possession, and guard Max Shulga couldn’t get a driving layup to go in traffic a short time later as Iowa State held on.

The Cyclones hit 3-of-4 free throws in the waning moments to lock up the victory.

Shulga led four Rams in double figures with 17 points.

Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert led Iowa State with 22 points apiece.