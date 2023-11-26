Countries
Bicycle donation drive under way to help make holidays special for kids in the community
Local

Bicycle donation drive under way to help make holidays special for kids in the community

Crystal Graham
Published date:
children on bikes in winter
(© jeancliclac – stock.adobe.com)

The annual Harrisonburg Fire Department bicycle donation drive is under way – and organizers are hoping to pack fire stations with bicycles for kids.

The event, spearheaded by retired Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Chief Larry Shifflett, is only possible with community donations of new and unused bicycles.

The bikes are then given to kids in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The bicycles, which are needed by Dec. 11, can be for any age child.

Donations will go a long way toward making the holidays special for local children.

“Many of us can remember that feeling of getting our first bicycle and the freedom it brought. We want to make sure as many kids as possible in our community get to experience that this year,” HFD Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “In the season of giving, this is an amazing way to impact the life of a child and provide them a healthy way to enjoy an outdoor activity.”

Bicycles (sizes 16”, 20”, and 24”; assembled or unassembled) can be brought to any HFD station through Dec. 11.

Stations are located at:

  • HFD Station 1 – 80 Maryland Ave.
  • HFD Station 2 – 380 Pleasant Valley Road
  • HFD Station 3 – 299 Lucy Drive
  • HFD Station 4 – 210 E. Rock St.

Find more information, visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/fire.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

