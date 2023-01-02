Menu
news berry named next executive director for the arc of augusta
Local

Tosha Berry named next executive director for The Arc of Augusta

Crystal Graham
Published:

the arc augustaTosha Berry has been hired by The Arc of Augusta as co-executive director.

Berry will be working with Warren McKeen, current executive director, during his remaining months with The Arc. Following his retirement, Berry will assume the role of executive director.

Berry has a background in human services including developmental disabilities, case management, managed care, children’s services and program coordination.

Berry is a Staunton native and graduate of Mary Baldwin University.

Berry has been an active member of The Arc of Augusta and served on the Board of Directors.

The Arc of Augusta, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is based in Waynesboro.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

