Tosha Berry named next executive director for The Arc of Augusta

Tosha Berry has been hired by The Arc of Augusta as co-executive director.

Berry will be working with Warren McKeen, current executive director, during his remaining months with The Arc. Following his retirement, Berry will assume the role of executive director.

Berry has a background in human services including developmental disabilities, case management, managed care, children’s services and program coordination.

Berry is a Staunton native and graduate of Mary Baldwin University.

Berry has been an active member of The Arc of Augusta and served on the Board of Directors.

The Arc of Augusta, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is based in Waynesboro.