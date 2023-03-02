Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news bennett goes more to mover blocker sets to try to shake up virginia offense
Sports

Bennett goes more to mover/blocker sets to try to shake up Virginia offense

Chris Graham
Published:
tony bennett
Tony Bennett. Photo: UVA Athletics

If you were watching closely, you would have seen Virginia running a lot of Tony Bennett’s base mover/blocker offense in the 64-57 win over Clemson on Tuesday.

Welcome back, mover/blocker, which hadn’t been seen much at all this season, with Bennett going more with high-screen and five-high sets that keep the middle of the floor open for guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman to try to get penetration, and triangle sets that move the screening action to the middle of the floor.

The offense had been struggling mightily for about a month, though, so, it was time for some tweaks.

“We just decided to go back to some of the things we’ve done, mixed in with the other stuff, and I thought that was a good lift,” said Bennett, who acknowledged after the win that he’d wanted to do “some different things” because the guy he’s been starting at the five spot, Ben Vander Plas, is “not fully healthy,” with back issues that had been rumored to be limiting BVP the past few weeks.

Fans know that the insertion of Vander Plas into the starting lineup on Jan. 14 provided an immediate boost offensively. Actually going back to the second half of the 65-58 win over UNC on Jan. 10, Virginia, over a five-and-a-half game stretch, averaged 1.228 points per possession, a number that would rank second nationally over a full season, from a look at data from KenPom.com.

In that glorious stretch, Vander Plas averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from three.

The dropoff on the offensive end dates back to the 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech on Feb. 4, in which Vander Plas was scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting from the field, 0-of-3 from three, in 29 minutes.

The seven-game stretch from that one to the 71-63 loss at UNC on Feb. 25 saw UVA average 0.979 points per possession.

That would rank 321st nationally over a full season, per KenPom.com.

Vander Plas, over that February stretch, averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 39.6 percent shooting from the floor and 25.9 percent shooting from three.

It’s not clear when Vander Plas suffered the back injury that we now know officially has been limiting him, but it has been clear for a while that Virginia hasn’t been anywhere near the same on offense for a while now.

Bennett hadn’t been using much mover/blocker, aka sides, this season even before he went with Vander Plas at the five spot, going more with the sets that gave his guards more room to operate.

The game plan for Clemson mixed those sets with mover/blocker, which required a crash course in the old offense on Sunday and Monday, between the Carolina game on Saturday and the Clemson game on Tuesday night.

“We worked really hard in the past couple of days in practice on sides,” said Isaac McKneely, who had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s win.

McKneely, a freshman, seemed to adapt well, and he thought the new sets got things moving for the offense.

“I thought it was really flowing, you know, got to a little bit of a slow start, but I thought, you know, once we got it rolling, our offense is clicking, and hopefully we can carry that into these next few games,” McKneely said.

Bennett, too, liked what he saw from the sides sets, which may have to be back around to stay, given Vander Plas’s balky back.

“We just saw some good, tough movement, hard screens, getting different kinds, a little bit of different kinds of looks, and had the, you know, the way I think that for this game, we needed to play,” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Virginia

Friday morning commute could be slick with potential for snow, sleet, freezing rain

Crystal Graham
food insecurity
Local

City of Staunton to receive $10K for emergency food and shelter programs

Crystal Graham

The City of Staunton has been chosen to receive more than $10,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.

liz cheney
Local

Trump Republican critic Liz Cheney joins UVA Center for Politics

Chris Graham

Liz Cheney, who stood up to Donald Trump, and lost her congressional seat for it, will finish out her first year out of office as a professor at the UVA Center for Politics.

Virginia

Most costly natural disaster threatens with spring rains and hurricane season

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Show us the money: McLean, Virginia is ninth top city for best money management skills in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
uva health
Local

Three UVA Health discoveries nominated for STAT Madness tournament

Rebecca Barnabi
Israel
Perspectives

Israel and the Palestinians: The way back from the dark, dead-end alley

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy