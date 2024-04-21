Countries
Ben Cline sides with Vladimir Putin, again, in Russia's war with Ukraine
Politics, US & World

Ben Cline sides with Vladimir Putin, again, in Russia's war with Ukraine

Gene Zitver
Published date:
Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline on Saturday continued his shameful record of voting to betray the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s brutal aggression.

Cline joined 111 other House Republicans to vote NO on a $60.8 billion bill to aid Ukraine. With all Democrats voting YES, the measure passed by 311-112 and goes to the Senate for final approval.

But disgraceful as it was, that wasn’t contemptible enough for Cline. He gave Ukraine another kick in the teeth by voting YES on a failed amendment by his loony colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene to reduce the dollar amount in the legislation to zero.

A little more than two years ago, Cline bragged about being sanctioned by Russia (along with almost every other member of the House). He used that fact to raise money for his reelection campaign.

What changed, Congressman?

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

