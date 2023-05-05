Battle of the Bands ready to rock out at Basic City Brewery Saturday

Basic City Brewery will be the destination for a “Battle of the Bands” fundraiser being held tomorrow from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic.

Last year, more than 250 people attended the event held in Waynesboro and helped raise $10,000 to support the clinic’s operations. Ten percent of sales are donated to the clinic.

Four bands will rock out for this year’s title:

Little Marvin and the Martians

Soulcry

The Goodson Band

Glass Betty

Guests will vote for their favorite bands – and have a chance to win door prizes from local vendors and restaurants.

“This is so exciting to be able to invite the whole community to share a fun moment together,” said Sophie Parson, ARDC Director. “The bands immediately jumped in when we announced this new edition and so did our sponsors. Basic City Brewery team’s agreed to open their door to us again, and we could not be more grateful for their support and generosity.”

The ARDC will also be accepting donations on site to help with dental care for underserved residents of the SAW area. The ARDC team has been serving uninsured adults and children in our community, as well as Medicaid members, for nearly 20 years.

“The economic situation remains difficult for so many around us. Healthcare and especially oral care is very expensive when you do not benefit from private insurance coverage. But, thanks to the community, we are here to help and offer affordable care to those who need us,” said Parson.

No tickets or RSVP required.

More information is available at augustaregionaldentalclinic.org/battle-of-the-bands or by calling (540) 221-6635.