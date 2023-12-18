Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Baseball America names Norfolk Tides the 2023 Minor League Team of the Year
Baseball, Sports

Baseball America names Norfolk Tides the 2023 Minor League Team of the Year

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk tides
(© Kyle J Little – Shutterstock.com)

The Norfolk Tides were named the 2023 Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America, not a big surprise, considering how the Baltimore Orioles Triple-A affiliate dominated the International League this past season.

Norfolk went 90-59 in the regular season and won the league championship series to bring home the franchise’s first IL title since 1983.

The Tides went on to win the Triple-A National Championship, defeating Pacific Coast League champ Oklahoma City, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The success came as the team had to work the Baltimore Shuttle, with the parent club on its path to the American League East title and a 2023 playoff berth.

The 2023 Tides had seven different players ranked in the Preseason Top 100 prospect rankings by Baseball America, including Grayson Rodriguez (#6), who started Opening Day for Norfolk to make him the first Top 100 pitcher to start Opening Day in Orioles affiliate franchise history and the first since Aaron Heilman (#45) in 2003.

Jackson Holliday (#15) started the season with Single-A Delmarva but crawled his way through the farm system and arrived in Norfolk in early September while being ranked as the #1 prospect. He joined Adley Rutschman (2021-2022) and Gunnar Henderson (2022-2023) as the third #1 prospect to be on the Tides in three straight seasons.

Into his second Triple-A season, Jordan Westburg (#76) cracked the Top 100 for the first time in his career while DL Hall (#75) remained listed in the Top 100 for a fifth straight season.

After joining the Tides late in 2022, Colton Cowser (#41), Joey Ortiz (#95) and Connor Norby (#93) each earned a spot in at least one Top 100 list.

On top of Holliday, the other Top 100 player to join the Tides midseason was Coby Mayo, who finished ranked #23.

In all, seven prospects (Rodriguez, Holliday, Cowser, Hall, Westburg, Norby and Ortiz) that were on BA’s Top 100 Prospects list in the preseason played for the Tides.

Since 1990, it’s the second-most to ever appear on a Tides roster (1995 had eight).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Closure of Augusta Correctional Center will have major impact on local community
2 Researchers struggle with financial instability: How does this affect their work?
3 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Trying to make sense of the Northeastern near-miss
4 Richmond Police asking public for help, leads in Sunday fatal hit-and-run
5 Youngkin announces $1.9M in GO Virginia regional economic projects

Latest News

drug pharmaceutical
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would incentivize American-based pharmaceutical companies to increase production

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia college basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia College Basketball Notebook: Surprising JMU looks to stay perfect

Scott Ratcliffe

While everyone is busy wrapping up holiday gifts, the state of Virginia’s NCAA Division-I basketball teams will be wrapping up non-conference play over the next few weeks.

Climate, Virginia

Dam safety projects may be eligible for more than $10.6M in Virginia matching grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi

More than $10.6 million in matching grants are available from a protection assistance fund to Virginia's 2,500 regulated dam owners. 

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis

Chris Graham
anthony poindexter
Football, Sports

Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Politics

Russell Vandenbroucke: In what moral universe is any of this justified?

Russell Vandenbroucke
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in Virginia for first time in forever: GasBuddy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy