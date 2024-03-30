Countries
Home Baseball: #8 Virginia evens series with #11 Duke with 7-3 win on Friday
Sports

Baseball: #8 Virginia evens series with #11 Duke with 7-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Evan Blanco got the win, not sure how, given that he didn’t get the last out in the fifth, but anyway, Blanco got the W, as did #8 Virginia, 7-3 over #11 Duke, on Friday.

Either the official scorer doesn’t know what’s up, or we’re relaxing the rules, because guys don’t go deep into games anymore.

Blanco (3-1, 4.26 ERA) was charged with three runs on seven hits in four and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking two.

Mid outing, honestly, but the ‘Hoos (22-5, 7-4 ACC) had gotten him out to a 7-1 lead through four, with Griff O’Ferrall providing two RBI hits – an RBI single to cap a four-run second inning, and a two-run double in the fourth that made it 7-1.

Chase Hungate (1-0, 1.48 ERA) should have been given the win, but instead got the save, with four and a third innings of two-hit, scoreless relief.

Ryan Higgins (0-1, 7.15 ERA) took the loss for Duke (19-8, 5-6 ACC). Higgins gave up six runs on seven hits in three innings of work.

