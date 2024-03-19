Countries
Baseball: #13 Virginia wraps homestand with 15-6 win over Georgetown
Baseball: #13 Virginia wraps homestand with 15-6 win over Georgetown

Chris Graham
#13 Virginia finished up a 4-1 homestand with a 15-6 win over Georgetown, snapping the Hoyas’ seven-game winning streak.

Casey Saucke and Eric Becker each had three hits for Virginia (17-4), with Saucke (5) and Jacob Ference (7) each going deep.

Virginia used a season-high eight pitchers in the game on a staff day. Lefthander Blake Barker was credited with the win after getting the last out of the top of the fifth and pitching a scoreless sixth.

The combination of Charlie Oschell, Barker, Matthew Buchanan and Patric Menk kept Georgetown off the board for the final 4.2 innings.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

