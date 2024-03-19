Baseball: #13 Virginia wraps homestand with 15-6 win over Georgetown

#13 Virginia finished up a 4-1 homestand with a 15-6 win over Georgetown, snapping the Hoyas’ seven-game winning streak.

Casey Saucke and Eric Becker each had three hits for Virginia (17-4), with Saucke (5) and Jacob Ference (7) each going deep.

Virginia used a season-high eight pitchers in the game on a staff day. Lefthander Blake Barker was credited with the win after getting the last out of the top of the fifth and pitching a scoreless sixth.

The combination of Charlie Oschell, Barker, Matthew Buchanan and Patric Menk kept Georgetown off the board for the final 4.2 innings.