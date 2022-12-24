Baltimore guts out 17-9 win over Atlanta, clinches AFC playoff berth

The coldest home game in Baltimore Ravens history proved one point, if Baltimore doesn’t make the postseason, it won’t be because lack of determination.

At kickoff, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, and most of the field covered in shade, it was easy to see that this was not going to be a day of the offenses. And that’s exactly what the Ravens were hoping for, in a battle against the Atlanta Falcons, who play half of their season indoors.

This game was going to be won on the defensive side of the ball, and again, that’s right in the Ravens wheelhouse.

The Ravens resorted to their bread and butter, the running game. And run they did, 34 times for 184 yards, to crush the lowly Falcons, 17-9.

This wasn’t a pretty one for the Ravens by any means, but considering all the injuries and all the controversy surrounding the offensive play calling, they’ll take a win any way they can they get one.

No one’s kidding anyone – without Lamar Jackson, this team isn’t going very far in the postseason, but for now, it’s a matter of survival, just getting to the playoffs, and today the Ravens did just that, they survived.

Baltimore entered Week 16 without their starting quarterback for the third straight game, and with the victory, they exit Week 16 with a playoff berth secured, which should allow them to rest Jackson the final two games of the regular season. A healthy Jackson is imperative if the Ravens are to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Today Baltimore turned to the running game, and it didn’t disappoint, with JK Dobbins carrying most of the workload.

Recently acquired linebacker Roquan Smith shows why he was recently named a Pro Bowl player.

The Ravens’ passing game even showed some life as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley completed a couple of crucial third down passes that kept the Ravens ahead of the chains.

Baltimore’s red zone play continue to be a problem, mostly due to Huntley holding on to the ball just a bit too long. But today against Atlanta, it didn’t matter.