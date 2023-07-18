Authorities seeking information on missing Northumberland County trans woman

Northumberland County authorities are leading the search for a missing transgender woman.

Tyler Pratz, a transgender woman, was picked up from her home in Northumberland by a man named Angel on Tuesday, July 11. The two had plans to head back to his home in Silver Springs, Md.

On July 12, the man contacted Tyler’s mother using Tyler’s phone, asking about Tyler’s mental health, and said she was having a mental health episode. He said he would attempt to send her home in an Uber, but she never made it home, and her phone has since been turned off.

Her nose is pierced, and she has several tattoos, including a necklace tattoo around her neck, a pair of headphones tattooed on the left side of her chest, a large black outline of flowers on her left thigh, and a tattoo on her left arm that says, “Dying to live Living to die.”

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.