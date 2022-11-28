Menu
news augusta health receives a grade for commitment to safety
Local/Virginia

Augusta Health receives ‘A’ grade for ongoing commitment to patient safety

Crystal Graham
Published:

Augusta HealthAugusta Health received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Augusta Health’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“When a patient walks through our door at Augusta Health, they are at their most vulnerable moment, said Mahfuz Hoq, MD, MPH, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Augusta Health. “The patient’s expectation is ‘Don’t harm me, heal me, and be nice to me’, in that order. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade goals focus on achieving exactly this expectation. Augusta Health has consistently been acknowledged as one of the safest healthcare systems, with a Leapfrog Safety Grade of ‘A’. This exceptional safety grade nationally recognizes Augusta Health as one of the safest institutions to receive healthcare.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Augusta Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

