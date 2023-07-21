Countries
Augusta Greenjackets post rain-shortened 5-3 win over Fredericksburg Nationals
Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Augusta Greenjackets eked out a rain-shortened 5-3 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday.

Riley Cornelio breezed through two scoreless innings, before Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got him some run support in the third.

Owen Murphy walked the first three batters of the frame, loading the bases for Johnathon Thomas. Tuda laid down a well-executed bunt, and he was even safe at first as Cortland Lawson scored the first run of the game.

With runners on second and third now, Murphy balked in back-to-back runs to give the Nats a 3-0 lead.

But then in the bottom of the fourth, Augusta, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, answered back. Bryson Worrell continued his big series with a single, then stole second base. He came in to score the next at-bat, as EJ Exposito doubled him home.

Jeremy Celedonio then singled to drive Exposito in, as the Greenjackets cut the deficit to 3-2. A pair of walks and then an error behind Cornelio loaded the bases with two outs. Tyler Collins then reached on an infield single to shortstop, but an errant throw allowed all three runs to score unearned against Cornelio.

Regardless, it gave the ‘Jackets a 5-3 lead.

After the top of the fifth wrapped up scoreless for the FredNats, the skies opened up and the game was called early, as a 5-3 Augusta win. Samuel Strickland got the win for the Greenjackets, and Riley Cornelio was tagged for the loss.

On Friday night, Brad Lord takes on fellow righty Jared Johnson.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

