Home Augusta County: Two flown to UVA, with injuries in Friday morning shooting
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County: Two flown to UVA, with injuries in Friday morning shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A 23-year-old Augusta County man was among two people shot early Friday morning on Hermitage Road.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the man, whose name was not released, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The victim’s condition is not known at this report.

A second victim, a juvenile, was also flown to UVA for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

The incident was reported to authorities at 3:40 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release on the incident reported that the sheriff’s office initially detained Donte Harris, 21, for questioning in relation to the shooting incident.

According to the release, Harris has been released at this time.

Anyone with information or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-332-2017.

