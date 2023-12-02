Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Nov. 20 pharmacy burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get caught up in its investigation into a burglary at Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy that was reported back on Nov. 20.

According to a news release issued on Friday, 11 days after the burglary, the incident is expected to have happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 20.

That’s all that we know.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have details about the burglary to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333, and to ask to speak with Investigator J.D. Wells.