Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
Govt & Politics, Local, Podcasts, Schools

Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment

Chris Graham
Published date:

nick collinsThe How about shutting up, lady-gate generated controversy has already run out of steam, with the Augusta County School Board voting 5-1 Thursday night to reprimand Chairman Nick Collins for his outburst at an Oct. 16 candidates forum, but that was it.

“It tells me they’re disappointed in my performance,” Collins told The News Leader after the meeting, accurately putting the reprimand as it is – basically, nothing.

Which is what was warranted, if even a nothingburger reprimand was warranted, given what went down at the forum, which was sponsored by The News Leader and Victory Worship Center.

Chris Graham on the Augusta County School Board controversy

A report on the forum from the Leader offered that an unidentified woman and a man seated next to her had directed comments at Collins throughout the forum, to the point that the event’s moderator stopped the forum several times to ask members of the audience to show respect for the candidates as they were speaking.

Collins, more and more frustrated as this nonsense played out, finally lost control.

“How about shutting up, lady,” he thundered in the direction of the two.

The woman continued to speak until a sheriff’s deputy intervened to restore order.

The School Board vote on Thursday came in a special meeting held ahead of the Board’s regularly scheduled monthly business meeting.

Collins had been under pressure to step down from his role as chairman, but he refused to do so, and he also refused to apologize for the outburst, saying in the meeting that he should have used a “different choice of words” to deal with the frustration over the interruptions.

Two of the five School Board members who voted to reprimand Collins expressed sentiments that what went down wasn’t all the chair’s fault.

John Ward said he felt an apology was due “from those who sponsored the forum without establishing boundaries to keep control during that meeting. This would be the Victory Worship Center and the Staunton News Leader.”

David Shiflett feels the blame for what happened needs to be shared by Collins and the woman.

“It’s a sad commentary on our society when we cannot have a civil discussion,” Shiflett said. “I think the public has a certain responsibility to at least be civil and allow people to speak.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
2 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
3 Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 AI gone wrong: False news stories visible on Microsoft homepage are automated

Latest News

broadband internet
Govt & Politics, Schools, Tech, Virginia

Federal grant funding to provide more than $2M for distance learning services in rural Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
election security Virginia
Govt & Politics, Virginia

Virginia election security strengthened through efforts of college students across the state

Crystal Graham

Virginia voters may cast their votes with even more confidence this election season thanks to efforts from Virginia Cyber Navigator college interns.

job interview
Economy, Virginia

PGT Innovations to invest $54.3M in Virginia facility, create 659 jobs

Crystal Graham

A window, door and garage door company will invest $54.3 million to establish a new glass manufacturing operation in Prince George County.

Virginia State Police special agent vehicle
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police special agent shot Thursday in Petersburg: No suspects

Crystal Graham
judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Fort Lee bribery scandal leads to prison terms for Virginia couple, Missouri man

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Podcasts, Pro Wrestling, Sports

What if it’s CM Punk under the devil mask? Bully Ray: ‘It would be sheer genius’

Chris Graham
trick or treating
Football, Sports

Robert Griffin III’s neighbors tried to get his kids to pay for their Halloween candy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy