Augusta County Library launches All Together Now! summer reading program

The Augusta County Library launched its All Together Now! Summer Reading Program on Monday.

Through Aug. 5, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens, and adults that encourage and support a love of reading.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the library for in-person programming with our Summer Reading program,” said Adult Services Manager Rachael Phillips. “We have planned an exciting program for this summer to entertain and engage with the adults in the community. Summer Reading is not just for kids!”

Participants of all ages can win prizes for reaching their reading goals, attending programs, and completing other activities. Participants can register for an account with Beanstack at augustacountylibrary.beanstack.com or download the Beanstack app available for Apple and Android.

“Summer Reading has really turned into Summer Learning, helping youth exercise their brains during a time when they are not in school,” said Youth Services Manager Hailee Coleman. “Summer Reading Programs can help prevent children from falling behind during the summer months, plus they are really fun! We have many fun programs this summer, including visits from the Sciencetellers and the Wildlife Center of Virginia. We can’t wait to see everyone in the library.”

Augusta County Library will also host a Summer Lawn Party on Friday, July 14 at Churchville Elementary. This lawn party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include games, a petting zoo, a bounce house, community vendors, food, activities, and much more for all ages.

Plus, anyone who has completed their Summer Reading Challenge with any Augusta County Library can pick up their grand prize bag full of goodies at this event.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.