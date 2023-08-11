Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes

Augusta County’s FOIA office has responded to our requests under the Freedom of Information Act for access to copies of the recordings of closed sessions of the Board of Supervisors – by invoking its right to an extension for giving a final answer.

This came to us from Jennifer Whetzel, the deputy county administrator, in separate emails responding to our requests, made last week, for access to copies of the recordings made by Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton of closed sessions of the BOS.

One request from AFP under FOIA requested access to copies of all of Seaton’s recordings, dating back to the beginning of his term on Jan. 1, 2020.

The second request asked specifically for access to a copy of the recording of the March 20, 2023, closed session, which was held the day that Steven Morelli resigned his seat as the South River District representative on the Board of Supervisors.

Under Virginia’s FOIA law, government entities can invoke a seven-working-day extension to respond to requests.