Augusta County Genealogical Society invites public to learn Family Tree Maker program

The Augusta County Genealogical Society is forming a Family Tree Maker (FTM) users group, which is open to ACGS members and others interested in learning about the tool.

FTM is a program that allows users to record research, collect records, and create reports, books and charts of family tree information.

The group’s objective is to foster the development of genealogical information with the successful software tool through family tree examples and training.

FTM software vendor MacKiev will present the introductory program to ACGS during its monthly meeting on February 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Augusta County Library, 1759 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville. The meeting will also be available with Meeting ID: 814 3710 9399

and Passcode: 786584 on Zoom.

Anyone interested in an FTM user group opportunity is welcome to email [email protected].