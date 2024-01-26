Countries
Augusta County Genealogical Society invites public to learn Family Tree Maker program
Arts & Culture, Local

Augusta County Genealogical Society invites public to learn Family Tree Maker program

Published date:
child with mentor
(© Grady Reese/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Genealogical Society is forming a Family Tree Maker (FTM) users group, which is open to ACGS members and others interested in learning about the tool.

FTM is a program that allows users to record research, collect records, and create reports, books and charts of family tree information.

The group’s objective is to foster the development of genealogical information with the successful software tool through family tree examples and training.

FTM software vendor MacKiev will present the introductory program to ACGS during its monthly meeting on February 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Augusta County Library, 1759 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville. The meeting will also be available with Meeting ID: 814 3710 9399
and Passcode: 786584 on Zoom.

Anyone interested in an FTM user group opportunity is welcome to email [email protected].

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

