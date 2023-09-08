Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Augusta County clinic to celebrate 30 years of service to community
Health, Local

Augusta County clinic to celebrate 30 years of service to community

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child at dentist office
(© Strelciuc – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta Clinic, now known as the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic, celebrates a major milestone on Saturday – 30 years of service.

The free clinic opened on Sept. 9, 1993. Originally, it was open one night a week in the Valley Vocational Technical Center. In 2000, the clinic built its own facility in Fishersville and increased operations to five days a week.

Staunton pharmacist Percy Wilson spearheaded the idea to launch a clinic for the working poor to have access to healthcare in the SAW area.

With the help of Augusta Health, then the Augusta Hospital Corporation, the project came to fruition.

Since it opened, ARC has provided 78,000 medical encounters to more than 20,000 patients of all ages.

In 2020, the clinic shifted its focus to solely provide dental care for Medicaid members and uninsured patients up to 300 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Today, ARC has a staff of 20 plus volunteers.

The clinic currently offers 1,000 dental appointments a month. In 2022, 4,700 patients were served.

“We are forever grateful for our founders and all the volunteers and staff members who have made this place what it is today,” said Sophie Parson, Executive Director. “They have been a true inspiration and it is an honor to remember their commitment and involvement on this important date.

“Thirty years later, critical difficulties remain for residents with no insurance or Medicaid coverage to access basic healthcare as well as speciality services in our area,” she said. “As we look to the next 30 years we are determined, with the support of the ARC community and our many local partners, to continue expanding our dental operations while staying aware of unmet medical needs in the SAW area.”

ARC will celebrate the milestone on Saturday with a gala at Barren Ridge Vineyards from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit http://augustaregionaldentalclinic.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

Economy, U.S.

Labor strikes: An American tradition makes a comeback in the 21st Century

Rebecca Barnabi
turkey farm
Economy, U.S.

India, U.S. agreement allows exportation of Virginia turkeys

Rebecca Barnabi

In an agreement to allow the exportation of Virginia turkeys to India, the Indo-Pacific nation will reduce high tariffs on U.S. turkeys.

internet search bar Google
Politics, Virginia

Virginia awarded more than $16M in federal funds to deploy broadband

Rebecca Barnabi

The Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program provides funding to expand broadband and reduce the cost of connecting unserved areas.

1 15 41
Sports

Podcast: UVA, JMU set to face off on Saturday in emotional Week 2 battle

Jerry Ratcliffe
shower water
Environment, Local

Drought warning: Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage

Rebecca Barnabi
LIFEworks
Economy, Local

Waynesboro: River City Bread Basket aims to help people on the ‘fringe’

Crystal Graham
tow truck recovery
Police, Virginia

Richmond: Second company faces charges related to illegal towing, sales

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy