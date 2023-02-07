Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county clerk of the circuit court office has new historic records assistant
Local

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court office has new Historic Records Assistant

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Whitney Rhodes of Fishersville is the second individual to fill the role of Historic Records Assistant for Augusta County.

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Rhodes appointment Monday. She joined the clerk’s office in January.

“We are happy to have Whitney join the hardworking staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Landes said. “Whitney will be filling an important role as our Historic Records Assistant, and will be assisting the public and researchers, in addition to continuing our efforts to conserve and preserve Augusta County’s historic records.”

Rhodes, a graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in History, also received her Paralegal Certification at JMU. She previously 0served as a teller for both Bank of America and Wells Fargo in Harrisonburg. Rhodes lives in Fishersville with her son, Noah.

In downtown Staunton, the clerk’s office maintains historic records dating back to 1745. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The clerk also creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College
2 Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court office has new Historic Records Assistant
3 The twisted economics behind those 9 p.m. weeknight tip times at JPJ
4 Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death
5 National effort continues to end two Social Security provisions, provide fairness for public servants

Latest News

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College

Chris Graham
accn
Sports

The twisted economics behind those 9 p.m. weeknight tip times at JPJ

Chris Graham

Whether you’re watching at home, or in particular, if you have tickets, the 9 p.m. weeknight tips for college basketball games are killers.

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death

Chris Graham

Richmond Police think there’s a link between the Jan. 24 shooting death of a teen on South Kenmore Road and a shooting also reported that day on Forest Hill Avenue.

social security
U.S./World

National effort continues to end two Social Security provisions, provide fairness for public servants

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award

Rebecca Barnabi
journey
Culture

Review: Journey/Toto draw fifty- and sixty-something teens to sold-out JPJ

Chris Graham
frank beamer
Sports

Carroll County High School honors native son, Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer

Jerry Carter

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy