Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county authorities seek public help locating missing 15 year old from staunton
Local/Virginia

Augusta County: Authorities seek public help locating missing 15-year-old from Staunton

Chris Graham
Published:
Emily Shoemaker
Emily Shoemaker. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Emily Delilah Shoemaker was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m. at her residence in Staunton.

Shoemaker was last seen wearing sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

She has her ears and nose pierced.

If anyone has any information about Emily’s whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jackson lindsey

Suffolk: Police lead search for missing 16-year-old boy
Chris Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers set for rematch with Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
Scott Ratcliffe

Next up for Pittsburgh is a rematch with AFC North rival Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS), as the Steelers will be looking for the season sweep after holding off the Bengals in overtime in Week 1, 23-20.

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech holds off ODU second-half rally, improves to 4-0 with 75-71 win
Chris Graham

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had to earn it, but the Hokies are now 4-0 on the young season after withstanding a strong second-half surge from Old Dominion to win 75-71.

Podcast: Roundtable talks through the awful week at the University of Virginia
Chris Graham
center for nonprofit excellence

CNE: Not an appropriate time for annual summit as neighbors grapple with tragedy
Crystal Graham
Harrisonburg Innovation Hub HIH

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub to renovate and occupy historic Wetsel Seed Building
Crystal Graham

U.S. House approves legislation promoting affordable phone, internet service
Rebecca Barnabi