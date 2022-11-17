Augusta County: Authorities seek public help locating missing 15-year-old from Staunton

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Emily Delilah Shoemaker was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m. at her residence in Staunton.

Shoemaker was last seen wearing sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

She has her ears and nose pierced.

If anyone has any information about Emily’s whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.