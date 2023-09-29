Countries
Augusta County: Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, deflated tire, crash, foot pursuit, fight
Local, Police

Augusta County: Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, deflated tire, crash, foot pursuit, fight

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A Gordonsville man wanted for an outstanding fentanyl possession charge fled from Augusta County deputies attempting to stop him, and after a flurry of tactics, was successfully taken into custody Friday morning.

Adam Ryan Martin, 38, was transported to UVA hospital and hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. He was wanted on an outstanding Circuit Court Capias for possession of fentanyl from Fluvanna County.

Martin is facing a number of charges including:

  • 18.2-460, Obstruction of justice
  • 18.2-57, Felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer
  • 46.2-817, Felony eluding
  • 18.2-46.6, Felony possession with intent to distribute weapons of terror
  • 18.2-248, Felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II
  • 18.2-250 Felony possession of schedule I or II

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy was on routine patrol in Augusta County when he spotted a black Infinity which matched the description of a vehicle involved in multiple pursuits with the Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies over the past several weeks.

The deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office, ran the registration of the vehicle, and the tags did not match the vehicle type. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and the suspect refused to stop.

The vehicle took Interstate 64 toward Albemarle County.

The Augusta County deputy alerted Albemarle County, and deputies there deployed tired deflation devices in an effort to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued on Dudley Mountain Road at reduced speeds and lost several tires. The driver eventually lost control and crashed into an embankment at the intersection with Red Hill Road.

Martin exited the vehicle and ran on foot. An Augusta County deputy pursued the male suspect on foot, and when the deputy got within reach of the suspect, he turned on the deputy and took a fighting stance. The deputy and Martin were involved in a physical altercation before he was taken into custody.

A female passenger was also detained.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

