Home Arts Council of the Valley announces 10 fall Advancing the Arts grant recipients
Arts & Culture, Local

Arts Council of the Valley announces 10 fall Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Crystal Graham
Published date:
art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
(© nata_zhekova – stock.adobe.com)

Arts Council of the Valley has awarded more than $12,000 to 10 Advancing the Arts grant recipients during the Fall 2023 funding cycle.

These grants cover projects to be completed by May 31, 2024.

“Advancing the Arts grants make vital investments in our community’s arts infrastructure,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “These awards tangibly express ACV’s commitment to projects designed to cultivate the arts, create experiences and connect communities.”

More than $486,600 has been awarded to artists and art educators since ACV launched the program in 2001.

Fall Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories: Arts for Education for educators and educational organizations, and Creative Inspiration for individual artists.

Both grants support community-based initiatives in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Arts for Education grants were awarded to:

  • Nathan May of Good Company A Cappella for A Cappella Workshop, an opportunity for singers ages 13-18 to participate in a one-day vocal workshop culminating in an evening performance.
  • Anna Marie Smith for Sole Stories Workshop Series, an introduction to careers in Arts and Design for 7th and 8th grade students at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
  • Sarah Orem of Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley for Water Cycle Arts Integration Residency, allowing all public school third graders in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County to enhance their science comprehension skills through the use of reading, improvisation, music, rhythm, movement, and choreography.

Creative Inspiration recipients were:

  • Amber Linde of ArteInMovimento for Walking Art, a collaborative performance where the choreography of dancers showcases renditions of the four seasons by local visual artists.
  • Robert Mott of Big 3 Music for Set My Spirit Free: Jazz Music’s Soul Connection, a Black History Month program of music, stories and poetry to be presented free of charge at Eastern Mennonite School on Feb 18, 2024.
  • Pat Augsburger and Phyllis Ressler for Shenandoah Valley Food Stories, an exhibition of portraits painted by Augsburger, accompanied by food stories collected from more than 50 Valley residents by Phyllis Ressler.
  • Nathan Horst for Safe Art, providing a safety upgrade to prevent hazards related to outdoor firing of kilns using liquid propane gas in an urban environment.
  • Alex Kent for True Love Stays, a short narrative film exploring the complicated experience of grief from the standpoint of a young woman losing her beloved pet.
  • Sarah Phillips for The Valleys Split Apart: A Poetry Cycle, an essay project involving writing and photography based on time in Shenandoah National Park.
  • Izaiah Smith-Dugger for Development of Poetry Career, showcasing the trials, tribulations and everyday struggles of poverty while in pursuit of freedom.

Arts for Education and Creative Inspiration awardees may receive one grant – ranging from $500 to $1,500 – per calendar year. Matching funds are not required for grant submissions.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

