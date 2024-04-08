Countries
Any impact from the shock John Calipari news on Tony Bennett, Virginia?
Sports

Any impact from the shock John Calipari news on Tony Bennett, Virginia?

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva tony bennett louisville
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

SMU fired Rob Lanier, and butterfly effects being what they are, it led to John Calipari leaving Kentucky for Arkansas.

This means the best, and worst, job in college basketball is open.

There are any number of top jobs for which Virginia coach Tony Bennett would be a natural add to the lists of potential candidates that sportswriters compile.

Kentucky ain’t one of them.

UK, coming off 15 years of Cal, and more than a decade of his parade of one-and-dones, isn’t going to hitch its wagon to a coach with a system that needs time for players to get acclimated to what he wants them to do.

Time is a luxury that Kentucky coaches don’t have.

For all we know, the ink isn’t even on the contract for Calipari that would bind him to Arkansas, and it’s already taking too long for UK fans to find their next guy, as far as Big Blue Nation is concerned.

They want Billy Donovan to return from the NBA, Jay Wright to return from the broadcast booth, Adolf Rupp to return from the dead.

The caveat to this analysis is, the butterfly effect could end up creating another opening at a school, say, Marquette, if UK gets down to Shaka Smart on its call list, that could be attractive to Bennett.

Actually, now that I’ve written that …

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

