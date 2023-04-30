Anthony Johnson, left undrafted, signs rookie free-agent deal with New Orleans Saints

Former Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson has signed a rookie free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson put up NFL-worthy numbers in his 2022 season at UVA. Pro Football Focus graded his play at 82.5, and he limited opponents to 31 catches on 60 targets in 381 coverage snaps, with two INTs, nine pass breakups and a 53.3 NFL passer rating against.

The 6’2”, 205-pounder has the size and coverage skills to play corner, nickel and safety at the next level.

The Saints might have gotten a steal in landing AJ after the draft.

Two recent former UVA O linemen also signed free-agent deals – Bobby Haskins inking with the Chicago Bears, and Ryan Swoboda getting a rookie-camp spot with the Detroit Lions.

Both transferred out after Bronco Mendenhall left following the 2021 season. Haskins played last year at Southern Cal. Swoboda played at Central Florida.