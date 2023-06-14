Annual report: Violent crime increased in the Commonwealth from 2021 to 2022

Violent crime includes murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault.

Homicides, auto thefts, drug arrests, burglary and fraud increased in the Commonwealth in 2022 compared to 2021.

Virginia’s 2022 crime analysis report, titled “Crime in Virginia,” reveals the Commonwealth’s violent crime rate increased last year to 203 crimes per 100,000 population from 194.4 in 2021. In 2022, 20,549 violent crimes were reported compared to 17,654 in 2021, a 5.6 percent increase.

“Crime in Virginia” includes local and statewide crime figures from last year, and provides rates of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties in the Commonwealth.

Homicides increased by 10.5 percent, and victims and offenders were usually young men between ages 18 and 34. Fifty-two percent of homicides happened at a residence.

Auto thefts and attempted auto thefts increased by 21.9 percent, with 14,185 vehicles reported stolen. The value of all vehicles stolen totaled more than $201 million.

Drug arrests also increased by 8.8 percent, and more offenders were under age 18 in 2022 than in 2021.

Burglary in the Commonwealth also increased by 3.8 percent, for the first time in more than 10 years.

Fraud increased by 9.9 percent, and 22.5 percent of fraud victims were over age 65.

Of violent crimes with weapons reported, firearms were used in 81.6 percent of homicides and 44.6 percent of robberies. In 37.5 percent of aggravated assault cases, a firearm was used.

In 2022, 182 hate crimes happened in the Commonwealth. Hate crimes increased by 48 percent from 2021. Sixty-four percent were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation was the motive in 21.5 percent of hate crime.

Statistics from this report officially become part of the FBI’s annual report, “Crime in the United States.”