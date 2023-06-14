Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsannual report violent crime increased in the commonwealth from 2021 to 2022
Virginia

Annual report: Violent crime increased in the Commonwealth from 2021 to 2022

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Violent crime includes murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault.

Homicides, auto thefts, drug arrests, burglary and fraud increased in the Commonwealth in 2022 compared to 2021.

Virginia’s 2022 crime analysis report, titled “Crime in Virginia,” reveals the Commonwealth’s violent crime rate increased last year to 203 crimes per 100,000 population from 194.4 in 2021. In 2022, 20,549 violent crimes were reported compared to 17,654 in 2021, a 5.6 percent increase.

“Crime in Virginia” includes local and statewide crime figures from last year, and provides rates of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties in the Commonwealth.

Homicides increased by 10.5 percent, and victims and offenders were usually young men between ages 18 and 34. Fifty-two percent of homicides happened at a residence.

Auto thefts and attempted auto thefts increased by 21.9 percent, with 14,185 vehicles reported stolen. The value of all vehicles stolen totaled more than $201 million.

Drug arrests also increased by 8.8 percent, and more offenders were under age 18 in 2022 than in 2021.

Burglary in the Commonwealth also increased by 3.8 percent, for the first time in more than 10 years.

Fraud increased by 9.9 percent, and 22.5 percent of fraud victims were over age 65.

Of violent crimes with weapons reported, firearms were used in 81.6 percent of homicides and 44.6 percent of robberies. In 37.5 percent of aggravated assault cases, a firearm was used.

In 2022, 182 hate crimes happened in the Commonwealth. Hate crimes increased by 48 percent from 2021. Sixty-four percent were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation was the motive in 21.5 percent of hate crime.

Statistics from this report officially become part of the FBI’s annual report, “Crime in the United States.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

hillary clinton but her emails
U.S./World

Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’

Chris Graham
dogs
Local

Weekend dog adoption event at Lyndhurst animal shelter ‘very successful’

Crystal Graham

The weekend adoption event at Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center led to adoptions, foster-to-adopt and additional foster placements.

police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Franklin County: SUV plows into two motorcycles, killing one of the drivers

Chris Graham

A man driving an SUV lost control, crossed the center line and struck two approaching motorcycles, killing one driver, in a Monday crash in Franklin County.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bowie Baysox take series opener with Richmond Flying Squirrels with 7-5 win

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals take series opener at Myrtle Beach, winning 6-4

Chris Graham
child reading book in tree
Local

Workshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies, stewardship practices

Rebecca Barnabi
Waynesboro Public Schools
Local

Waynesboro School Board appoints part-time Assistant Principal to Berkeley Glenn

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy