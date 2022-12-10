Anae new OC at NC State, Beck new OC at Syracuse: Possible ACC landing spots for Armstrong?

Robert Anae is the new offensive coordinator at NC State, with his long-time protégé, Jason Beck, moving up to take over as OC at Syracuse.

This gives Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong two familiar spots to consider as he looks for a new home.

The chain of events involving Anae and Beck is part of the merry-go-round that started with Hugh Freeze leaving Liberty to take the head coaching job at Auburn.

Liberty poached Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina, and then Coastal hired Tim Beck away from NC State.

OK, so that’s how we got to Anae leaving Syracuse for State, and Beck finally getting a coordinator job, which should have happened a year ago before he left Virginia to follow Anae to Syracuse.

Beck never got an interview from Tony Elliott, who went with Des Kitchings to be his OC.

Kitchings had two previous stints as an offensive coordinator, at Vanderbilt and at NC State, and neither ended well.

Anyway, how this impacts Virginia Football: you remember how Armstrong put his name into the transfer portal last week.

And how Armstrong struggled mightily to run the new offense at Virginia installed by Elliott and Kitchings.

And how he put up a school-record 4,449 yards in 2021 under Anae as the UVA offensive coordinator and Beck as his QB coach.

Armstrong has one year of eligibility left, and he can add two ACC programs who coach the offense that he ran at Virginia to his list of possible destinations.