Amherst man dead from injuries in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

Chris Graham
Published date:
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Linn Cove Viaduct during autumn by J. Scott Graham/Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

An Amherst man died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 74 south of the James River on Saturday.

Christopher Bryan Graves, 35, of Amherst, was reported dead in the 12:57 p.m. accident, according to information from the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center.

The initial investigation indicates Graves left the roadway in a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle, and hit his head on a large, nearby rock.

Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to authorities.

