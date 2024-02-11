7-month-old Virginia girl found safe after Amber Alert; suspect now in custody

An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old taken from a Norfolk home Sunday morning, but thankfully, the infant was safely located in Suffolk shortly after the alert was sent.

According to Virginia State Police, Delysia Jones was allegedly abducted from the 800 block of Washington Avenue around 7:30 a.m., and she was feared to be in “extreme danger.”

Delsean Mickle, 35, has been taken into custody for questioning in the abduction, according to the Norfolk Police Department, in a statement posted to its Twitter/X account at 1:45 p.m. today.

Mickle was known to the infant.

Advance coverage of the Super Bowl was interrupted almost six hours after the abduction with the alert. It is unknown if a phone alert was also sent.