Allegheny Mountain Institute to host open house with farm tours, fun for kids

Crystal Graham
allegheny mountain institute open house invitationThe Allegheny Mountain Institute Farm at Augusta Health is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community members and families to share in the season’s harvest.

The Allegheny Mountain Institute farmers and educators will be providing farm tours at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. to share information about the Naturally Grown practices the farm uses and where the food goes to promote patient and community-wide health.

The event also includes:

  • A scavenger hunt for children
  • Learn how to pot seedlings for children (take home with them)
  • Vegetables for purchase
  • Free farm-fresh snacks to taste

The goal of the open house is for Allegheny Mountain Institute to share the joy of the season with the community and spread the word about how it supports schools, hospitals and organizations integrate farming, nutritious vegetables and related education into food systems and outreach initiatives.

The AMI Farm at Augusta Health is located at 315 Mule Academy Road in Fishersville.

The rain date for this event will be Saturday, June 10.

The AMI Farm at Augusta Health is a program of Allegheny Mountain Institute, an educational nonprofit organization with the mission to cultivate healthy communities through food and education.

For more information, please visit www.amifellows.org.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

