Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
News

Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic

Chris Graham
Published:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done.

During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel through the work area.

The specific nights for the detour will be determined based on the weather, since the paving operations require a minimum base temperature. If the temperature is forecast to dip below that minimum, overnight paving cannot take place.

During the paving operations traffic will detour as follows:

  • S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.
  • S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.
  • I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.
  • I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

This paving will allow the third lane of U.S. 250 through the interchange to open to traffic, which should alleviate some of the congestion and delays that motorists have been experiencing during peak travel periods.

The diverging diamond interchange briefly shifts vehicles to the opposite side of the road, eliminating traditional left turns that must cross over oncoming traffic. The new interchange will improve safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle more than 600 left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange.

When driving through the diverging diamond configuration, motorists will proceed through a traffic signal at one end of the interchange and follow their lane to the opposite side of the roadway. Motorists who wish to access I-64 will merge left onto the interstate using an on-ramp without having to stop or wait for oncoming traffic to pass. Through traffic on U.S. 250 proceeds to a second traffic signal at the opposite side of the interchange and follows their lane back to the right side of the road.

Until construction is complete in February 2023 lane closures will continue during nighttime hours. The speed limit on U.S. 250 through the project is 25 miles per hour.

The diverging diamond interchange is one of six projects in a package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services for the projects.

Four projects, the reconfiguration of the I-64 Exit 118 interchange at U.S. 29, an additional lane from I-64 to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, the Rio Mills connector road between Rio Mills Road and Berkmar Drive and a roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) are substantially complete.

A second roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) at Afton is nearing completion.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road construction

Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Chris Graham
road construction

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
Chris Graham

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

On the payroll: Where does Virginia rank among the best, worst states to find a job?
Rebecca Barnabi

The unemployment rate in the United States is at 3.7 percent, and WalletHub released its report 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

kihei clark

It wasn’t a masterpiece, but #3 Virginia finds the right strokes to get past FSU
Chris Graham
uva basketball

Third-ranked Virginia gets fight from feisty Florida State, claws out 62-57 win
Chris Graham
longwood basketball

Longwood uses 25-0 second-half run to blow past Delaware State, 75-49
Chris Graham
VCU Basketball

Temple gets 27 from Khalif Battle, 17 from Damian Dunn, surges past VCU, 83-73
Chris Graham