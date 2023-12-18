Albemarle County townhouse fire displaces two residents; no injuries reported

Two people have been displaced from their home after a structure fire at a town home in the 2000 block of Northwoods Pointe Drive in Albemarle County.

According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, a fire on Friday at 3:30 p.m., is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.

Crews were dispatched and arrived on scene within five minutes. Responding units found smoke showing from the second floor.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.