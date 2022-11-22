Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man

A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday.

Francisco Javier Loya, 36, died at the scene of the 4:58 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the 15th traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.