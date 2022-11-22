Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county single vehicle crash on dick woods lane takes life of crozet man
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday.

Francisco Javier Loya, 36, died at the scene of the 4:58 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the 15th traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

twitter

We’ve logged off Twitter: No big loss, it wasn’t doing anything for us anyway
Chris Graham
economy

Share of older workers increasing: Bill in Congress puts focus on 55-and-up workforce
Chris Graham

The share of workers ages 55 and older has more than doubled since 1995, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

us politics congress
,

The midterm election: A rude awakening for the Republican Party
Contributors

The final results of the 2022 midterm election demonstrated several critical revelations.

George Mason

George Mason drops Paradise Jam finale: ‘Disappointing ending to a disappointing trip’
Chris Graham
fire

Albemarle County Fire Rescue adding career staff to boost fire coverage in North Garden
Chris Graham
virginia state capitol

Virginia Democratic leaders push General Assembly to codify abortion access
Chris Graham
reece beekman

Reece Beekman named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after big weekend in Vegas
Chris Graham