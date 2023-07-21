Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Albemarle County didn’t have to look far for its next Director of Human Resources – choosing interim director Jessica Rice for the position.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors took action to support the recommendation of County Executive Jeff Richardson on July 19.

Rice has been serving as the interim director since April 2023. Her appointment is effective July 29.

“Jessica brings a range of experience across the human resources discipline from various levels of government and private sector. Her breadth of local government background and knowledge, along with her demonstrated leadership in compensation and compliance policy and risk management, elevated her as the top candidate,” said Albemarle County Chief Operating Officer Kristy Shifflett. “Her commitment to continuous improvement in HR service delivery has been evident during her time with Albemarle County and throughout the interview process.”

Rice has more than 15 years of experience as a human resource professional, most recently serving as Interim Director and Deputy Director with Albemarle County.

She has served in HR leadership functions in county and city governments in Virginia and Texas.

Rice has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Nichols College and holds a Senior Certified Professional certification from the Public Sector Human Resources Association, certification as Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute and an Associate of Risk Management certification from The Institutes.

“I am excited to continue my career with Albemarle County alongside staff that truly embrace public service,” said Rice. “I look forward to helping the organization grow by partnering with county leaders to develop strategic and innovative talent management programs that will improve services and help cultivate the next generation of leaders.”