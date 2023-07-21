Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources
Local

Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Crystal Graham
Published date:

albemarle countyAlbemarle County didn’t have to look far for its next Director of Human Resources – choosing interim director Jessica Rice for the position.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors took action to support the recommendation of County Executive Jeff Richardson on July 19.

Rice has been serving as the interim director since April 2023. Her appointment is effective July 29.

“Jessica brings a range of experience across the human resources discipline from various levels of government and private sector. Her breadth of local government background and knowledge, along with her demonstrated leadership in compensation and compliance policy and risk management, elevated her as the top candidate,” said Albemarle County Chief Operating Officer Kristy Shifflett. “Her commitment to continuous improvement in HR service delivery has been evident during her time with Albemarle County and throughout the interview process.”

Rice has more than 15 years of experience as a human resource professional, most recently serving as Interim Director and Deputy Director with Albemarle County.

She has served in HR leadership functions in county and city governments in Virginia and Texas.

Rice has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Nichols College and holds a Senior Certified Professional certification from the Public Sector Human Resources Association, certification as Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute and an Associate of Risk Management certification from The Institutes.

“I am excited to continue my career with Albemarle County alongside staff that truly embrace public service,” said Rice. “I look forward to helping the organization grow by partnering with county leaders to develop strategic and innovative talent management programs that will improve services and help cultivate the next generation of leaders.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

claudio castagnoli kenny omega
Sports

Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card

Chris Graham
housing
Virginia

Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A nonprofit foundation in Virginia Beach is accepting grant proposals for impactful projects to address the homeless service system.

house for sale
Virginia

Virginia homes for sale this summer at lowest level in more than a decade

Crystal Graham

Fewer sellers are listing their homes with the lowest June inventory level in Virginia in more than a decade.

uva lacrosse
Sports

New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Seven AI companies commit to outside testing and investment in cybersecurity

Rebecca Barnabi
threads app on phone Twitter background
Culture, U.S. News

Threads collects more user data than Twitter, says information privacy expert

Crystal Graham
social media
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Legislation by Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is one of 15 key bills

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy