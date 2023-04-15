Albemarle County recognizes officers for promotions, lifesaving efforts

The Albemarle County Police Department recently announced a series of promotions and awards in the department at a ceremony on March 23.
In addition to celebrating the promotion of three Sergeants, ACPD recognized 10 officers for providing lifesaving service to members of the Albemarle community, including one officer who has performed CPR three times in the past year.
“We are celebrating the promotion of three officers who have made the decision to take on leadership roles in our noble profession,” said Colonel Reeves, Albemarle County Police Department Chief, in his address to officers and their families. “These officers are now part of a larger leadership team that is committed to ensuring our department is not only prepared to meet all challenges that may come our way but to also guide our police department into the future.
“There are no words to convey how truly proud I am of all of you for your collective demonstration of selfless service.”
The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant:
- Sergeant Jonathan Hickory
- Sergeant Turner Lowery
- Sergeant Jason Freishtat
The following officers were honored with Lifesaving Awards for their acts of courage in the attempt to save the life of another:
- Officer Corey Legg: On Oct. 11, Legg arrived at an address to find an unresponsive male patient. Legg began performing CPR and was able to regain a pulse. While en route to the hospital, rescue personnel confirmed the subject was awake and talking.
- Officer Dwayne Jones: On July 2, Jones was dispatched to an address for an unresponsive person found in the residence. Once on scene, Jones started CPR and continued to do so until after rescue units arrived prolonging this patient’s life.
- Officers James Potter and Eric Ketchum: On Aug. 31, Potter Ketchum were dispatched to a welfare check at a residence where the occupant was experiencing significant stress. The officers forced entry into the residence and found the occupant in a suicidal crisis. Due to their quick and swift actions, they were able to save this person’s life.
- Officer Ryan Leake: On June 8, Leake was dispatched to a reported drowning. Upon arrival, Leake found the victim on the side of the pool with CPR in progress. He took over CPR efforts until rescue personnel arrived. Before being transported, the patient had a pulse.
- Officers Ryan Leake, Barry Leake and Clayton Clarkson: On Dec. 17, R. Leake, B. Leake and Clarkson were dispatched to the parking lot at Sam’s Club for a reported male in cardiac arrest. R. Leake quickly moved the patient to an open area to ensure CPR could be performed properly. Clarkson took over CPR until he was relieved by B. Leake. B. Leake continued CPR until relieved by rescue personnel. These officers’ actions played an integral role in extending the life of retired ACPD Officer Lonnie Tuthill. Sadly, Officer Tuthill passed away on Dec. 24.