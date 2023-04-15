Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsalbemarle county recognizes officers for promotions lifesaving efforts
Local

Albemarle County recognizes officers for promotions, lifesaving efforts

Crystal Graham
Published date:
albemarle county police department promotion
Front: Colonel Sean Reeves. Second Row: Sergeant Jonathan Hickory, Sergeant Turner Lowery, Sergeant Jason Freishtat.

The Albemarle County Police Department recently announced a series of promotions and awards in the department at a ceremony on March 23.

In addition to celebrating the promotion of three Sergeants, ACPD recognized 10 officers for providing lifesaving service to members of the Albemarle community, including one officer who has performed CPR three times in the past year.

“We are celebrating the promotion of three officers who have made the decision to take on leadership roles in our noble profession,” said Colonel Reeves, Albemarle County Police Department Chief, in his address to officers and their families. “These officers are now part of a larger leadership team that is committed to ensuring our department is not only prepared to meet all challenges that may come our way but to also guide our police department into the future.

“There are no words to convey how truly proud I am of all of you for your collective demonstration of selfless service.”

The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant:

  • Sergeant Jonathan Hickory
  • Sergeant Turner Lowery
  • Sergeant Jason Freishtat

The following officers were honored with Lifesaving Awards for their acts of courage in the attempt to save the life of another:

  • Officer Corey Legg: On Oct. 11, Legg arrived at an address to find an unresponsive male patient. Legg began performing CPR and was able to regain a pulse. While en route to the hospital, rescue personnel confirmed the subject was awake and talking.
  • Officer Dwayne Jones: On July 2, Jones was dispatched to an address for an unresponsive person found in the residence. Once on scene, Jones started CPR and continued to do so until after rescue units arrived prolonging this patient’s life.
  • Officers James Potter and Eric Ketchum: On Aug. 31, Potter Ketchum were dispatched to a welfare check at a residence where the occupant was experiencing significant stress. The officers forced entry into the residence and found the occupant in a suicidal crisis. Due to their quick and swift actions, they were able to save this person’s life.
  • Officer Ryan Leake: On June 8, Leake was dispatched to a reported drowning. Upon arrival, Leake found the victim on the side of the pool with CPR in progress. He took over CPR efforts until rescue personnel arrived. Before being transported, the patient had a pulse.
  • Officers Ryan Leake, Barry Leake and Clayton Clarkson: On Dec. 17, R. Leake, B. Leake and Clarkson were dispatched to the parking lot at Sam’s Club for a reported male in cardiac arrest. R. Leake quickly moved the patient to an open area to ensure CPR could be performed properly. Clarkson took over CPR until he was relieved by B. Leake. B. Leake continued CPR until relieved by rescue personnel. These officers’ actions played an integral role in extending the life of retired ACPD Officer Lonnie Tuthill. Sadly, Officer Tuthill passed away on Dec. 24.
albemarle county police department lifesaving awards
Front: Colonel Sean Reeves. Second Row: Officer Alex Davis, Officer Clay Clarkson, Officer Dwayne Jones, Officer Ryan Leake. Third Row: Officer Barry Leake, Officer James Potter, Officer James Fink. Fourth Row: Officer Daniel Shetler, Officer Eric Ketchum, Officer Corey Legg.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County resident waiting on Waynesboro to solve ‘toxic water’ problem
2 Intelligence document leak on Discord raises questions about gaming communities
3 ‘I consider myself a great listener’: Adam Campbell runs for Staunton City Council
4 Des Kitchings on fan frustrations with Virginia offense: ‘I’m just as pissed as they are’
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Latest on Virginia basketball recruiting, coaching staff

Latest News

VSCC AmeriCorps member
Culture

AmeriCorps program in Virginia State Parks accepting applications through April 30

Crystal Graham
gun violence
U.S./World

Let there be no mistake: The era of Eternal War includes America’s mass shootings

Robert C. Koehler

To paraphrase the mayor of Louisville, an enormous amount of understanding is needed to address, and ultimately prevent, gunshot wounds. We all need to donate what we can.

thank a teacher virginia lottery
Virginia

Virginia Lottery encouraging you to thank a teacher in May

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Lottery is making it easier for Virginians to thank K-12 public school teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12.

carla williams
Sports

Mailbag: How much leeway does Virginia AD Carla Williams give football coach Tony Elliott?

Chris Graham
baron schwartz charlottesville
Local

PVCC to hold spring commencement at John Paul Jones Arena

Crystal Graham
zombie deer disease
Virginia

Zombie deer disease detected in Virginia’s white-tailed deer population

Crystal Graham
baseball
Sports

Pitt upsets #7 Virginia in series opener, 7-5, snapping 23-game UVA home win streak

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy