Albemarle County recognizes officers for promotions, lifesaving efforts

The Albemarle County Police Department recently announced a series of promotions and awards in the department at a ceremony on March 23.

In addition to celebrating the promotion of three Sergeants, ACPD recognized 10 officers for providing lifesaving service to members of the Albemarle community, including one officer who has performed CPR three times in the past year.

“We are celebrating the promotion of three officers who have made the decision to take on leadership roles in our noble profession,” said Colonel Reeves, Albemarle County Police Department Chief, in his address to officers and their families. “These officers are now part of a larger leadership team that is committed to ensuring our department is not only prepared to meet all challenges that may come our way but to also guide our police department into the future.

“There are no words to convey how truly proud I am of all of you for your collective demonstration of selfless service.”

The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant:

Sergeant Jonathan Hickory

Sergeant Turner Lowery

Sergeant Jason Freishtat

The following officers were honored with Lifesaving Awards for their acts of courage in the attempt to save the life of another: