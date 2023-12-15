Countries
Albemarle County Police ask for public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham
Published date:

albemarle county armed robbery tobacco martAlbemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

According to police, an unknown black male entered the store and produced a firearm while demanding cash and cigarettes at 10 a.m.

The male was wearing a dark sweatshirt, gray or silver pants and a rainbow-colored mask.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes before exiting the store. He fled from the 722 Rio Road store in the direction of Seminole Trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Nic Richardson at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

