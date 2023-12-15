Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Albemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

According to police, an unknown black male entered the store and produced a firearm while demanding cash and cigarettes at 10 a.m.

The male was wearing a dark sweatshirt, gray or silver pants and a rainbow-colored mask.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes before exiting the store. He fled from the 722 Rio Road store in the direction of Seminole Trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Nic Richardson at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.