Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Albemarle County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor charge
Local, Police

Albemarle County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor charge

Crystal Graham
Published date:
William Dwayne Combs
William Dwayne Combs

An Albemarle County man was arrested and charged with the online solicitation of a minor under the age of 12.

William Dwayne Combs, 52, was arrested today and charged with:

  • 18.2-374.3 Use of communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Albemarle County Police received information regarding the alleged solicitation on July 26.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or individual is asked to contact Detective Michael Wells with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807.

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

gavel and handcuffs
Politics, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Virginia

Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Live music lovers were asked to rank the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation, and Virginia had three entries on the list.

sydney sundance smith
Sports

Waynesboro fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith set to fight on BKFC 48 on Friday

Chris Graham

Waynesboro-based bare knuckles fighter Sydney “Sundance” Smith is in one of the featured bouts at Friday’s BKFC 48, which will be broadcast live from Albuquerque by Fubo Sports.

police
Police, Virginia

Driver not wearing seatbelt dies after two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Economy, U.S.

American credit card debt reaches milestone: More than $1 trillion balance

Rebecca Barnabi
Black child smiling at pool edge
Local, Schools

Minority children are more likely to drown: Waynesboro Y working to save lives

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy