news albemarle county chestnut grove road home a total loss from friday structure fire
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: Chestnut Grove Road home a total loss from Friday structure fire

Chris Graham
Published:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

A two-story home on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road is a total loss from a structure fire reported on Friday at 1:28 p.m.

An ambulance arrived on the scene nine minutes after dispatch to find the home fully involved with flames. The crew confirmed everyone currently at home was evacuated and provided medical treatment to one individual.

Two individuals were in the building at the time of the fire, and both were able to evacuate on their own. One person was transported to UVA Medical Center.

A fire engine arrived on the scene nine minutes later, and firefighting operations were started. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

