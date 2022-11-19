Albemarle County: Chestnut Grove Road home a total loss from Friday structure fire

A two-story home on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road is a total loss from a structure fire reported on Friday at 1:28 p.m.

An ambulance arrived on the scene nine minutes after dispatch to find the home fully involved with flames. The crew confirmed everyone currently at home was evacuated and provided medical treatment to one individual.

Two individuals were in the building at the time of the fire, and both were able to evacuate on their own. One person was transported to UVA Medical Center.

A fire engine arrived on the scene nine minutes later, and firefighting operations were started. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.