A contractor for the Virginia Department of Transportation will close the bridge over Marsh Run at Route 743/Advance Mills Road in Albemarle County beginning Jan. 2.

Drivers on U.S. 29 who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607/Cedar Grove Road.

The steel and timber structure was built in 1943 and is deteriorating.

Work is expected to take about 11 months.

The anticipated completion date is Dec. 5, 2024.