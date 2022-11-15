Albemarle County: Afton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Monday took the life of an Afton man.

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of the crash on the 300 block of Ortman Road at 8 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette of Afton, died at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the 13th traffic fatality crash investigated by ACPD in 2022.